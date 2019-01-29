× Utah State student flown to hospital Monday after crashing into tree while sledding

LOGAN, Utah — A Utah State University Student was taken to the hospital Monday evening after crashing into a tree while sledding at a popular hill, officials said.

Tim Vitale with USU said the incident happened on Old Main Hill at the university.

The student, who was identified as Tiffany Lanning, hit a tree Vitale said.

She was taken by EMT’s via ambulance to the hospital, according to Vitale, then was transferred to McKay-Dee Hospital via medical helicopter.

The condition of Lanning was unknown at the time of this report.