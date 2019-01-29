Utah State student flown to hospital Monday after crashing into tree while sledding
LOGAN, Utah — A Utah State University Student was taken to the hospital Monday evening after crashing into a tree while sledding at a popular hill, officials said.
Tim Vitale with USU said the incident happened on Old Main Hill at the university.
The student, who was identified as Tiffany Lanning, hit a tree Vitale said.
She was taken by EMT’s via ambulance to the hospital, according to Vitale, then was transferred to McKay-Dee Hospital via medical helicopter.
The condition of Lanning was unknown at the time of this report.
41.736980 -111.833836