Utah House votes unanimously to repeal the crimes of adultery and sodomy

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah House of Representatives voted unanimously to repeal the crimes of adultery and sodomy among consenting adults.

In a unanimous vote on Tuesday, lawmakers approved House Bill 40 which overhauls some of the state’s criminal code. Tucked into that is the repeal of the “offenses against the family.”

FOX 13 first reported on the effort back in October. Rep. Paul Ray, R-Clearfield, said the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled on those types of laws and Utah law is unenforceable.

The bill now goes the Utah State Senate for consideration.