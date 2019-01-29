× Utah man sues Gwyneth Paltrow, Deer Valley Resort over injuries suffered in 2016 skiing accident

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah doctor is filing a lawsuit against Gwyneth Paltrow and Deer Valley Resort, alleging he was left to fend for himself after suffering serious injuries in a crash caused by the Hollywood actress.

Terry Sanderson is filing suit against Paltrow, the resort, and several employees in connection with a crash that he says occurred February 26, 2016.

The lawsuit, provided to Fox 13 by Sanderson’s attorney, alleges Paltrow was skiing with an instructor when she lost control and collided with Sanderson, knocking him down and rendering him unconscious.

The lawsuit states Sanderson suffered a brain injury and four broken ribs, among other serious injuries. However, Sanderson claims Paltrow got up and skied away without checking on him.

The lawsuit further alleges a ski instructor working with Paltrow came over to Sanderson, but skied away without offering any aid or calling for help for the injured man.

“No one from Paltrow’s group, including at least two Deer Valley-employed instructors, bothered to call the ski patrol to assist the severely injured Dr. Sanderson,” the lawsuit states. “Later, Deer Valley ski instructor, Eric Christiansen, filled out and signed an incident report falsely stating that Gwyneth Paltrow did not cause the crash even though Mr. Christiansen did not see the crash.”

The lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of Paltrow and negligent infliction of emotional distress on the part of all parties named in the lawsuit.

The suit seeks damages in an amount to be established in court.

Fox 13 News reached out to Deer Valley Resort, and a spokesperson said they don’t comment on pending litigation. Fox 13 News has also reached out to Paltrow for a response.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.