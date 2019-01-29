This “Snack Stadium” is the perfect big game finger food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This "Snack Stadium" by Alex with My Own Meal Plan is the perfect crowd pleasing snack station! It has a salsa & guacamole football field, fruits and veggies for dipping, Swedish fish and Starbursts and even drinks!

Plus it's super easy to make and comes together in a matter of minutes.

Super Bowl Snack Stadium

2 cups Guacamole- homemade or store bought

1 cup Salsa-homemade or store bought

1/4 cup Sour Cream

1 cup carrots, peeled and sliced

1 cup snap peas

1 cup peppers, sliced

1 cup cucumbers, chopped

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes

1 cup pretzels

1 cup popcorn

1 cup Chex mix

1 cup tortilla chips

1 cup grapes

1 cup oranges

1 cup Swedish fish

1 cup starbursts

8 small Gatorades

6 diet cokes

Start by making the Guacamole Football Field. Simply place the guacamole in the center of the smaller pan, leaving the end zones open. Then, fill the end zones with prepared salsa. Finally, place sour cream in a ziplock baggie and cut off the corner. Pipe yard lines onto the guac.

Next, place the football field into a larger, roasting pan.

Begin filling the outsides of the pan with veggies, chips, and snacks.

Place 2 additional bowls at each end zone, and fill with candy and fruit.

Finally, surround the stadium with drinks of choice.

Enjoy!

Find more recipes from myownmealplan.blogspot.com.