Salt Lake police seek suspect who allegedly stabbed someone in the back while hugging them at a funeral

SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Salt Lake City are seeking a suspect who allegedly stabbed a person in the back during a funeral, while the two were reconciling following a fight.

A watch command log released by the police department said the suspect and the victim were at a funeral when they got into a verbal argument.

During the course of the argument, people attending the funeral broke up the altercation and encouraged the suspect and the victim to reconcile, police said.

As the two people went to give each other a hug and makeup, one of the individuals produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the back, according to the log. The suspect then fled the scene of the stabbing.

Police said the victim of the stabbing was treated at the scene. The suspect in the stabbing was identified, but has not yet been caught, officials said.