Salt Lake police identify suspect in bronze deer statue theft, ask for public’s help finding him
SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Salt Lake City said Tuesday they have identified a suspect in the theft of two bronze deer statues.
Officials said the theft occurred between 9 p.m. on January 14 and 4:30 p.m. on January 15 in the area of 1400 East Stratford Avenue.
Police stated that there was an attempt to sell the cut-down statues to a metal recycler.
Police said Taylor Loveless, 28, was a person of interest in the theft:
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Loveless was asked to call police at 801-799-3000 and reference case number 19-8691.
40.760779 -111.891047