President Trump tweets in support of U.S. students taking Bible literacy classes

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday in support of having students in the United States study the Bible in class.

Numerous states introducing Bible Literacy classes, giving students the option of studying the Bible. Starting to make a turn back? Great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2019

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, Bible literacy bills have been introduced in Florida, Indiana, Missouri, North Dakota, Virginia and West Virginia this year.

Many Twitter users took offense to Trump’s opinion:

"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances." pic.twitter.com/Km9E7PhIGJ — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) January 28, 2019

You really ought to read the Constitution. — Benjamin Byron Davis (@Tooda) January 28, 2019