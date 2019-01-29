× Police: Utah man arrested after kicking, killing girlfriend’s dog while angry

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — A Sanpete County man was arrested Sunday after police say he killed his girlfriend’s dog while angry.

An affidavit of probable cause released in 6th District Court in Sanpete County, Spencer Whitaker Tuttle was arrested for one count of aggravated cruelty to animals for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s dog Saturday.

The affidavit stated that deputies responded to the area of 4100 South Marksville Rd. in Sanpete County on a report of possible vandalism.

When officers arrived at the scene of the incident, they met with Tuttle, who had allegedly kicked his girlfriend’s dog after getting mad, causing the animal’s death.

Tuttle was arrested for the charge listed above after admitting what he did to police, the affidavit said.