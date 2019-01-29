× Police: LDS stake center fire in St. George not confirmed to be arson, incident still under criminal investigation

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police in St. George said Tuesday that investigators are still conducting a criminal investigation into what caused a fire that broke out at a new LDS stake center Saturday, but investigators have not officially ruled the cause of the fire as arson.

A press release made by the St. George Police Department said that evidence collected from the fire on Saturday was sent to be tested by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, to determine if an accelerant was used to start the blaze. Police said the results of those tests could take up to two weeks to receive.

The incident is still under investigation and has not been confirmed to be arson, the press release stated. However, police said they are conducting a criminal investigation into the fire, “to ensure all leads are covered.”

Police clarified that arson is an act of deliberately setting a fire, while a criminal investigation can include conducting interviews, interrogations and other means of investigation to look into the incident.

The press release stated that officials with the St. George Fire Department, ATFE, Utah State Fire Marshal and the St. George Police Department were all working together to conduct the criminal investigation.

Police asked anyone who was in the area of the fire on Saturday and saw something suspicious to contact investigators at 435-627-4338.