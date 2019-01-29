× Man booked for sex abuse after police say he groped 14-year-old waitress in Fillmore

FILLMORE, Utah — A man faces a charge of sexual abuse of a child after police say he groped a 14-year-old waitress.

According to a statement of Probable Cause, the incident occurred Sunday at the Paradise Restaurant at 915 North Main Street in Fillmore.

Deputies spoke with the alleged victim and witnesses, who said Craig Bruce Parsons touched a 14-year-old waitress several times on her buttocks.

Police escorted the man out of the restaurant and asked him if he was armed, and he said no. However, police wrote they located a loaded pistol and a fixed-blade knife in his coat pocket.

Parsons was booked into the Millard County Jail for one count of sexual abuse of a minor and two counts related to carrying a concealed and loaded firearm.