× LDS missionary from Brazil dies while serving in Portugal

SALT LAKE CITY — A young missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Brazil died after collapsing during a soccer game Monday in Portugal.

The LDS Church confirms 20-year-old Elder Joao Victor Rodrigues Gondim collapsed during a soccer game he was playing with other missionaries.

The cause of his death is unknown.

Elder Gondim has been serving in the Portugal Lisbon Mission since July of 2017 and is from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

“Our hearts go out to his family as they mourn his passing,” a statement from the LDS Church reads in part. “We pray they will feel peace and support during this difficult time. The Church is working to provide counseling to those missionaries who witnessed this tragedy.”