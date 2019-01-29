Kevin Bacon hands out dozens of blankets to Rescue Mission of Salt Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Actor Kevin Bacon doesn't have a movie at the Sundance Film Festival this year, but he's one of the stars in the spotlight anyway.

That's because he stopped by Rescue Mission of Salt Lake on Monday, handing out blankets, as part of his work with SixDegrees.org, a nonprofit he heads.

Bacon's group teamed up with 'Sackcloth and Ashes', a company that donates blankets to homeless shelters around the country for each blanket purchased. While at Rescue Mission of Salt Lake, Bacon toured the mission and learned all about it.

We talked with Danielle Vaughns from Rescue Mission of Salt Lake about the visit and why the blankets are so needed by people who are at the mission.

For more information please visit: rescuesaltlake.org.