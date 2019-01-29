How to Get Your Bacon Fix for Free at McDonald’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Because there's no such thing as too much bacon, get FREE bacon with ANYTHING on the menu at McDonald's first-ever Bacon Hour, today (January 29, 2019) from 4 to 5 p.m. at all participating McDonald's.

This bacon-powered bash comes in celebration of bacon's limited-time arrival to the Classics: The Big Mac® Bacon burger, Quarter Pounder®* Bacon burger and Cheesy Bacon Fries.

How it works: For 60 minutes, customers will be able to get thick cut, Applewood smoked bacon with anything on the menu, at no additional cost. Customers will be given two half-pieces of bacon on the side with any purchase and can add it to whatever item they wish. It's an ode to bacon. Filet-O-Fish® with bacon. Even a Hot Fudge Sundae with bacon. You name it...with bacon.

McDonald's food keeps getting more craveable and delicious - from fresh beef Quarter Pounder burgers, Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, café-quality espresso beverages like the McCafé Caramel Macchiato, Cappuccino and Americano, and not to mention the Classics with Bacon earlier this month.

*Weight before cooking 4oz.

**Available at most restaurants in contiguous U.S. Not available in Alaska, Hawaii and U.S. Territories.

***Limit one side of bacon per person with any order.