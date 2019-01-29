× Gas and water line break closes road near American Fork Jr. High

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Several homes will be without water or gas for several hours and 1120 North is closed near American Fork Jr. High after a water and gas break Tuesday morning.

American Fork City stated just before 5 a.m. that homes in the area between 1120 North and 1300 North near 50 East were affected.

By 6:30 a.m. they stated water should be restored “within the hour” and gas was already back on for most homes, except those along 80 East between 1120 and 1340 North.

The water and gas service at the jr. high has been restored.

Residents should expect traffic delays and access restrictions along 1120 North. Earlier the city stated students should access the campus from the west.

