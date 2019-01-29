× Delta flight from San Francisco to Atlanta diverted to Salt Lake City due to ‘unruly passenger”

SALT LAKE CITY — A Delta Air Lines flight from San Francisco to Atlanta was diverted to Salt Lake City due to an unruly passenger.

Michael Thomas, a spokesman for Delta Airlines, said the passenger “became disruptive on board”, but no further details about the behavior were available.

Flight 2986 landed in Salt Lake City Tuesday morning, where it was met by law enforcement personnel. The passenger was removed and the flight continued to Atlanta.

The full statement from Delta Air Lines is below:

“Delta flight 2986, operating from San Francisco to Atlanta, diverted to Salt Lake City after a customer became disruptive on board. The flight was met by law enforcement in Salt Lake City, and the customer was removed before the flight continued on to Atlanta. The safety and security of our customers and crew are always Delta’s top priority.”