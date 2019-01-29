Dash cam footage shows tow truck driver being hit in Spanish Fork Canyon, UHP trooper saves his life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH FORK, Utah -- Dashcam video shows the moments a vehicle hit a tow truck in Spanish Fork Canyon Sunday night, critically injuring the driver and a passenger of the car.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just after 8 p.m. on US 6 near mile marker 193.

A UHP trooper was on scene providing traffic control as a tow truck pulled a vehicle out of a ditch after an earlier slide-off.

The driver of a northbound vehicle lost control, crossed the median and slid into the front end of the tow truck, impacting the truck with the front, passenger side of the car.

The 45-year-old woman riding as a passenger in that car suffered critical injuries.

The driver of the tow truck was at the back of the vehicle and suffered fractures to both legs, including a compound fracture the trooper treated with a tourniquet.

UHP Trooper Kerry Ball described saving the man's life in an interview with Fox 13 Monday night.