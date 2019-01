× Crews fight basement fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Fire Department said in a tweet Tuesday that firefighters battled a basement fire near 200 North New Star Drive.

Approximately 20 firefighters were working on the fire, the department said.

Details regarding the nature of the fire were not known at the time of this report.

It was unknown if anyone was injured during the fire.

Update: Fire is under control. Investigators on scene to determine a cause. No reported injuries at this time. — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) January 30, 2019

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.