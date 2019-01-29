Calm Breakouts with this DIY Anti-Acne Face Mask

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If your face is breaking out either from hormones, too much sugar or just plain genetics, reach for this easy face mask made with items you probably have on-hand! (Inspired by Greatist.com)

Directions: Grind a handful of rolled oats in a coffee grinder then combine with 1/2 c. full-fat organic yogurt and a drizzle of honey. Let it sit for a few mins then spread all over your face.

Oatmeal is hypoallergenic, moisturizing and exfoliating. It also contains amino acids that nourish skin growth and repair, while stimulating collagen production. Most importantly for your acne, it contains avenathramides, which soothe and heal dry, irritated skin.

Honey is used for its skin-calming and antimicrobial properties.

Yogurt contains alpha-hydroxy acid and can reduce acne. Yogurt also contains zinc, B vitamins, lactic acid, and calcium. These are all known to help with hydration and rejuvenation.