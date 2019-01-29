× 3 Steps to this DIY Floral Arrangement Perfect for Valentine’s Day

Today, Natalie Cruz with the Petal Coop stopped by to show us how to make a fun Valentine's Day gift: Fresh flower hair for a "face vase!" We started by taping the vase, then added greens, our bigger focal blooms before layering in more greenery, textural flowers and small accent flowers.

Natalie Cruz is the founder and owner of The Petal Coop, who started one of Salt Lake's first mobile flower trucks and recently opened a brick and mortar location in the Maven District where she offers flower arranging classes and unique flower varieties sold by the stem. During the warmer seasons they are able to bring our flower truck to you to set up a private flower bar.

You can find more information about our flower arranging classes and flower services on our website. www.thepetalcoop.com, info@thepetalcoop.com, you can also find more information about events, or where to find their flower truck on Instagram: The Petal Coop.