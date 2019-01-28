West Jordan police locate van believed to be responsible for hit and run accident

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police in West Jordan are located a van who is allegedly responsible for a hit and run that occurred on Jan. 16.

According to a Facebook post, the van hit a truck and didn’t stop. Police said the van appeared to have a logo or some sort of signage on the middle window on the passenger side.

In a video posted by police, the van can be seen on surveillance driving on a sidewalk. The van then approaches and sideswipes a truck that was parked on the street and drives out of the frame.

“This could have been much much worse,” police wrote. “Luckily no one was in the truck.”

Video of the incident can be seen below: