Utah surgeon arrested for allegedly stealing from private hotel function during Sundance

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A Layton orthopedic surgeon was arrested Sunday after police say he stole multiple items from a hotel function in Park City, during the time the Sundance Film Festival was taking place.

An affidavit of probable cause released in Utah’s 3rd District Court in Summit County said that on Saturday, officers with the Park City Police Department responded to a report of a theft.

When officers arrived at the scene, the person who called them said a man had entered a private function in a hotel and took multiple items totaling over $900.

On Sunday, the person who reported the theft called and said they had the individual responsible detained, the affidavit said.

Police responded to where the person, who was later identified as Kenneth Wesley Jee, was detained. When police asked Jee what was going on, he stated that he had allegedly “taken some things that did not belong to him.”

Jee originally identified himself by the fake name Kenneth Wesley Jeffs, police said, but he eventually gave them his real name.

Jee was placed under arrest and booked into jail under suspicion of two counts of false personal info, a class-A&C misdemeanor and one count of burglary, a third-degree felony.

The Tanner Clinic located in Layton lists Jee as an orthopedic surgeon.