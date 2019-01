HOUSTON — Police in Houston confirm that five officers were shot Monday and were taken to a local hospital.

At this time we can confirm 5 officers have been struck and transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital. Further updates will be provided as available. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 28, 2019

The shooting happened in the southeastern part of the city, local media outlets reported.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said the suspect in the shooting was down:

Suspect in the HPD shooting is down. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 28, 2019

Details regarding the nature of the shooting were not known at the time of this report.

This is a breaking news story. Additional updates will be posted as they become available.