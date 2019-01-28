Rich’s Picks: dream of summer concerts with tickets to these shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We know it's chilly outside, but you can dream of warmer weather with these outdoor concerts coming to town, brought to you by Live Nation Salt Lake City.

Third Eye Blind will be here with Jimmy Eat World and special guest Ra Ra Riot at the USANA Amphitheatre on Friday, June 21st. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 1 at 10am at smithstix.com.

Just before Third Eye Blind is Train and the Goo Goo Dolls on June 18th.

Just after them is Santana and The Doobies on July 2nd.

John Bellion is on stage on July 29th and Jason Aldean will perform on July 27th.

And on August 27 Dave Matthews Band returns to SLC!