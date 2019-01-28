× Residential fire causes $60,000 in damage in Ogden, 4 displaced

OGDEN, Utah — A residential fire in Ogden displaced four people and caused around $60,000 in damage, officials said.

A press release made by the Ogden Fire Department said the incident occurred near 600 Chester Street Monday morning at around 10:59 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene of the fire, they saw flames and smoke coming from a vehicle that was parked in the carport, according to the release.

The fire appeared to have progressed from the vehicle to the carport and then to the home. All occupants were able to safely get out of the residence at the time the fire occurred, the release said.

After arriving at the scene, crews were able to safely extinguish the fire. Initial damage, the press release said, was around $60,000.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is under investigation, the Ogden Fire Department said.

Four occupants were displaced from the incident, the release said. No one was injured by the fire.

18 firefighter from the Ogden City and Northview Fire Departments responded to the incident, the press release said.

A video of the fire can be seen below:

Early footage of this morning’s fire at 636 Chester Street in Ogden pic.twitter.com/ILbxJaUbfS — Ogden Fire Dept (@OgdenFireDept) January 29, 2019