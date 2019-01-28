× Police: Utah man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing victim multiple times

ENOCH, Utah — An Enoch man was arrested under suspicion of attempted murder Sunday after police say he stabbed a man multiple times with a knife.

Officers were called to a residence near 4500 N. Enoch Road on Sunday, on reports of a person who was outside screaming for help, an affidavit of probable cause stated.

When officers arrived at the scene of the incident, they found a man covered in blood and has several stab wounds, the affidavit said. When officers asked the victim what happened, he told them he had been attacked and stabbed.

After the victim was taken to the hospital, he said that John Oshley, 38, had stabbed him, according to the affidavit. Officers then went to Oshley’s home and detained him.

Police said that multiple search warrants were applied for and obtained, and clothing, towels and a knife that were discarded near Oshley’s home were located. The affidavit stated that the recovered items had a large amount of blood on them.

Oshley’s vehicle was also searched, police said, and there was blood in the vehicle.

“Evidence was found that Oshley entered a dwelling unlawfully and assault the victim with a knife,” the affidavit said. “There were multiple stab wounds covering the victims body and many were life threatening.”

Police booked Oshley into the Iron County Jail under suspicion of one count of aggravated attempted murder, a first-degree felony and one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.