× New marijuana legalization bill in Minnesota Legislature has fitting name: ‘HF 420’

ST PAUL, Minn. — A bill introduced into the Minnesota State Legislature is turning a lot of heads, not only because of what it is but because of its number.

HF 420 is a bill would legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota by as early as 2022.

The number of the bill, 420, is often used with relation to marijuana. April 20, AKA 4/20 is a popular holiday for people who smoke marijuana and is seen as a day to celebrate and smoke pot.

The bill would allow people over the age of 21 in Minnesota to cultivate, purchase and use cannabis legally, provided that they comply with some restrictions.

To view the text of the bill and proposed restrictions, click here.