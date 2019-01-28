× Member of Utah rap group accused of raping, sodomizing 15-year-old girl

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake County man and member of Glenmob, a local rap group that has been accused of narcotics distribution, was charged after police say he raped a teenage girl while she was intoxicated.

According to charging documents, on or about February 12, 2018, a girl who was 15-years-old at the time and one of her friends was picked up by Daniel Silva, 27, at a convenience store near her school.

Silva was accused last year of being a leader in narcotics distribution conducted by Glenmob, after authorities said their surveillance revealed that he and another man, Abraham Sanchez, were the leaders of the organization.

The documents allege that Silva provided the girl with alcohol and marijuana, to the point where she became extremely intoxicated.

When she was interviewed by police, the documents state the girl was so intoxicated that she did not realize that Silva had dropped off her friend and had taken her to his home in Salt Lake County.

The girl told police that while she was at Silva’s residence, she was sexually assaulted, and she woke up the next day with no pants or underwear in his bed.

After Silva woke up, the charging documents state the girl was sodomized, even though she asked him to stop.

Following the incident, Silva took the girl to buy new clothes, because she had vomited on the ones she was wearing, the documents said. He then allegedly dropped the victim off at Valley Fair Mall and told the girl not to tell anyone his name, while a gun was resting on his lap.

Silva was charged with one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and one count of forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony.