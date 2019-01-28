Kitchen Sink Nachos for your big game party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trish Brimhall, RDN, CLE says noshing is a big deal for most people on the day of the big game. Not only can that add up to a big calorie load, but a big work load for those hosting. She says there are a few easy things to try to simplify and improve the nutrition of the big game spread.

Trish says, "I'm always preaching produce, but this time of year can make feeding fresh produce to the crowd at your home a bit pricey. Think about incorporating some canned produce into your appetizers, sides or other buffet items. There is a lot of nutrition to be found in canned foods and the conveniences and affordability make these tasty options a great way to turn up the nutrition at your big game party.

Trish shared a recipe for Kitchen Sink Nachos from cansgetyoucooking.com.

INGREDIENTS

4 cups salted tortilla chips

1 (16-ounce) can refried beans

1 (15-ounce) can black or red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 (8.75-ounce) can corn, drained

1 cup shredded Cheddar or Monterey jack cheese

1/2 cup pico de gallo

1/2 cup guacamole

1 (7.75-ounce) can sliced jalapeños, drained

1 (3.8-ounce) can sliced olives. drained

1/4 cup sour cream

PREPARATION

Arrange half of tortillas chips on large serving platter; top with half of refried beans, black beans, corn, cheese and pico de gallo. Repeat with these ingredients. *

Top with guacamole, jalapeños, olives and sour cream.

* To serve warm, preheat oven to 425°F. Arrange mixture on large cookie sheet. Heat 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Top with remaining ing