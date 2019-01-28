It’s not too late to sign up for this year’s ‘Clear The Air Challenge’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you haven't signed up to compete in this year's 'Clear The Air Challenge' it's not too late.

The month-long challenge starts February 1, and it's all about helping to make a big difference in improving Utah's air by driving less and driving smarter. Participation is free and sign up is fast and easy at cleartheairchallenge.org. Teams can be made up of co-workers, family, friends and neighbors. The Challenge is organized and brought to you by TravelWise, UCAIR and the Salt Lake Chamber.

There's a big goal this year - to eliminate 300,000 single-occupant trips and save 2 million miles and reduce emissions. We all know that poor air quality is unhealthy, but we all can play a part in helping to clear our air. Reducing vehicle emissions is a simple thing we all can do. Transportation emissions are responsible for nearly 50 percent of the pollutants that make up poor air quality.

By reducing vehicle trips, we can protect our health, the environment, our economy and the overall quality of life in Utah.

Here are some things you can do to eliminate trips:

Carpool more and re-connect with friends and co-workers

Take public transit one day a week rather than driving

Skip the Trip and opt to make dinner at home rather than going out or bring lunch to work

Telework

Walk or bike to your destination

In the Challenge, teams log their miles in the TravelWise Tracker and at the end of the Challenge winners are announced for Top Large Teams, Top Small Teams and Top Individual Users.

Find more information at cleartheairchallenge.org.