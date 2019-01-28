How to Make Pinterest’s Trendiest Craft, the Chunky Blanket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The chunky yarn blanket trend is all over Pinterest right now. So we got crafter Alison Sorensen of Alison Sorensen Design Studio here to show us how it's done.

If you'd rather buy one of her pre-made blankets, she's offering viewers 20 percent off. Just click on "shop" on her website and use code: FOX13.

Here's another opportunity to join Alison and learn this technique:

Join us for a fun workshop where we will guide you step by step through the hand knitting process to create a super cozy, one-of-a-kind blanket! Make one for you or one as a gift!

All materials are provided. The blanket requires no needles or knitting experience! You will get yards of chunky yarn (more depending on the size of blanket you pick.)

When: January 31, 2019

Time: 7-9 pm

Where: Salt & Honey Makers Market - 111 S Rio Grande Salt Lake City, UT

Class will be approximately 2 hours

Class materials include:

-Appetizers drinks and delicious treats! (please add a note to your order for special allergies)

-Swag bag

-10% off shopping coupon valid the day of your workshop

-Tons of Yards of Yarn (enough for your entire blanket!)

-Lap size is 108 yds, Medium size is 162 yds, Large is 216 yds.