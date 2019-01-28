× Cigarette thief forced entry into gas station via drive-thru, police say

OREM, Utah — A man suspected of stealing a pack of cigarettes from an Orem gas station forced his way into the building via a drive-thru window, according to Orem Police.

A Facebook post from Orem PD said the suspect entered Fast Gas, at 1091 N State St., around 5 a.m. Monday. before committing the robbery and fleeing into a nearby neighborhood.

” If you think you know him and he’s currently smoking a Camel, please let us know,” the post said.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is urged to call Orem Police dispatch at 801-229-7070.