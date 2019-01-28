× Airplane with five people on board forced to make emergency landing in Wyoming: Sheriff’s officials

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — Officials in Wyoming are working to rescue the crew of a small airplane that was forced to make an emergency landing in a field outside of a regional airport.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office said that officials were investigating reports of an aircraft that made an emergency landing at around 6:30 p.m. in a field near the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.

Officials said the plane was occupied by five people.

The plane was running low on fuel when it made the emergency landing, sheriff’s officials said.

“Our deputies are on scene, working with airport personnel and others, to coordinate rescue efforts,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Additional details on the landing were not available at the time of this report.