Air quality in the moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups range in northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Air quality is in the moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups range in Utah.

Air quality is in the yellow for much of northern Utah Monday, with orange in the forecast for several areas.

Yellow air, considerate “moderate”, is forecast for Salt Lake County Monday, with orange air, ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups” expected Tuesday. Both days are mandatory action days and the burning of solid fuels is not allowed.

Cache County should see orange air Monday and Tuesday.

Box Elder, Davis, Duchesne, Tooele, Uintah, Utah and Weber counties are expected to have air quality in the yellow both Monday and Tuesday.

A cold front arriving Monday may help weaken inversion conditions but is not expected to clear it out entirely.

Visit the Department of Environmental Quality’s website for the latest air quality and mandatory action day information for your county.

