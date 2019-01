× Acting AG Whitaker: Mueller investigation ‘close to being completed’

(CNN) — Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election is “close to being completed,” acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker said Monday.

Whitaker told reporters he has been “fully briefed” on the investigation.

“I look forward to Director Mueller delivering the final report,” Whitaker said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.