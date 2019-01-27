Vehicle involved in beating, robbery of Salt Lake City teen recovered in Taylorsville, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A vehicle has been recovered that is connected to a mugging and beating of a 17-year-old boy in Salt Lake City Friday.

According to Sgt. Melody Gray with the Unified Police Department, just before 10 p.m. Friday night, a young man and a girl driving in a car were followed into Churchill Junior High's parking lot.

The two were confronted by multiple black males who were possibly in their late teens or early 20's, Gray said. The male victim was assaulted and some property was taken. The suspects attempted to steal the male victim's vehicle but were unsuccessful.

Later Friday evening, Gray said that officers spotted the vehicle at Olympus High School. Police attempted to stop the car but it fled from them.

The vehicle was spotted again, Gray said, by Sandy police and officials with the Unified Police Department in Midvale, and then fled again.

At around 5 a.m. in Taylorsville Sunday morning, Gray said an officer in Taylorsville spotted the vehicle, and set up spike strips and eventually came to a stop.

Gray said that a juvenile male and a juvenile female fled from the vehicle. They were both taken into custody by police.

"We do not know if the two people were involved in the incident," Gray said, "but we do have the vehicle at this time."

Officials are working to determine who was involved in the mugging.