Utah mom, man arrested after drugs, needles allegedly found near child's toys

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Two Cedar City residents were arrested Saturday after police say they found drugs and needles in a young child’s toy area.

According to an affidavit of probable cause released in 5th District Court in Cedar City, officers received information that Joshua Gronowski, 27, who had a felony warrant, was staying in Cedar City.

Officers went to the address and made contact with Sara Sigman, 21, on the front porch. Sigman also had a felony warrant, the affidavit said.

During the investigation, police said Sigman gave them permission to search her room, and officers found Gronowski.

In his belongings, the affidavit stated that officers found a white substance that appeared to be methamphetamine, and syringes with heroin inside of them.

“There was also numerous small baggies and scale with a brown tar like residue, consistent with heroin, on it,” the affidavit said. “Joshua admitted that the drugs were his.”

Police said the syringes and narcotics were in a room that Sigman shares with her 1-year-old child and that the drugs were near the baby’s toys, making them easier to access.

Sigman was booked into jail under suspicion of endangerment of a child or elder adult, a third-degree felony. Gronowski was booked under suspicion of one count of endangerment of a child or elder adult, a third-degree felony, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a class-B misdemeanor.