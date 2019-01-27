Smith’s Food and Drug ‘Sunday Brunch’ Creamy Tomato Soup

For this week's 'Sunday Brunch' with Smith's Food and Drug, Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson shows Fox 13's Amy Nay how to make Creamy Tomato Soup.
Creamy Tomato Soup
Ingredients
2- 14.5 oz. cans diced tomatoes
1 tbsp. olive oil
½ medium onion, chopped
1 tsp. garlic, minced
½ c. chicken broth
1 c. heavy cream
¼ c. grated parmesan cheese
1 tbsp. fresh basil
1 tsp. kosher salt
½ tsp. pepper
½ tsp. sugar
Directions
1. Add olive oil to a pot set over medium heat. Add the onions and cook until the onions are translucent. Add the tomatoes, chicken broth, garlic, salt, pepper and sugar. Let it come to a simmer then cook about 10 minutes.
2. Add the parmesan cheese, cream and basil. Cook 2 more minutes to bring temperature back up. Using a stick blender or transferring to a regular blender, puree until smooth and creamy, 2-4 minutes. Serve warm with crackers or favorite crunchy item.