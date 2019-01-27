× Semi hits Elk between Moab and Monticello, UHP reminds drivers to be aware of wildlife

MOAB, Utah — A semi-truck hit an elk, causing a truck to overturn between Moab and Monticello, officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said in a tweet Sunday.

UHP Southeast Region reminded drivers to keep an eye out for wildlife on the road.

Oftentimes animals look for easily attainable food near roadways, which raises the likelihood that they will be struck by a vehicle, officials said.

“The road salt and with UDOT’s awesome work clearing the roads looks inviting [to animals],” UHP said.

Details regarding the nature of the accident beyond the information given above were not available at the time of this report.

It was unknown if anyone was injured during the accident.

Elk vs. Semi, in between Moab and Monticello. Keep a careful eye out all the animals are looking for easy feed next to the roadways. The road salt and with UDOT’s awesome work clearing the roads looks inviting. pic.twitter.com/HHBLRHBUle — UHP Southeast Region (@SoutheastUhp) January 27, 2019