Police searching for Spanish Fork man with diabetes who went missing with no insulin

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Officials with the Spanish Fork Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man who is diabetic, and may not have his insulin with him.

Officials say Douglas Wyatt was last seen Friday night. He was driving a 2014 black Honda Accord with Utah license plate F20 6AR.

Anyone with information on Wyatt’s whereabouts can contact the Spanish Fork Police Department at 801-794- 3970.

Additional details regarding the nature of Wyatt’s disappearance were not available at the time of this report.