Police: Provo man sexually abuses teen, forces her to use drugs

PROVO, Utah – A man faces several charges after allegedly raping a teenage girl then forcing her to use drugs.

According to a probable cause statement released by the Utah County Jail, 51-year-old David Huey was taken into custody after the teen reported the incident to a friend out of state on Wednesday.

Police interviewed the teen at the Children’s Justice Center in Provo, where she said she stayed at Huey’s house last week due to being suspended from school. According to the probable cause statement, Huey was the boyfriend of the teen’s mother. While she was staying there, Huey offered her methamphetamine from a pipe, according to the probable cause statement.

The teen alleges Huey made her use methamphetamine several times a day over the course of six days, including emptying pill capsules for her to ingest.

The probable cause statement also describes how Huey would make the girl sleep in his bed every night wearing little clothing. The teen said there was at least one night where she slept with no clothing after Huey made it “a rule of his bed.”

During the time the teen slept in his bed Huey would sexually abuse and sodomize her, according to the probable cause statement.

The victim’s mother later confronted Huey over the phone when she was told about the allegations. During another phone conversation on the morning of Huey’s arrest, he admitted to using drugs with the girl but denied allegations of rape.

Police obtained a search warrant for Huey’s blood and urine and found he was positive for methamphetamine.

Huey was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of forcible sexual abuse, two counts of forcible sodomy, six counts of distribution of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, and one count of rape.