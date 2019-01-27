× Police investigate ‘swatting’ hoax after man claims he shot his girlfriend in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “swatting” call after a man claimed he shot his girlfriend in Park City.

Police said they got a call just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning from an unidentified male near White Pine Canyon Road.

The man told police he shot his girlfriend, had an assault rifle, and that he would need a hostage negotiator.

Summit County Sheriff’s deputies went out to the location with the assistance of Park City Police Department.

After not receiving an answer from the residence, the officer’s gained entry and found that the home was not occupied.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office determined the call was a hoax. Police identified the call had come from a California number.

Police have no further information at this time.