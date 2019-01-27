× Layton man killed in avalanche near Idaho, Wyoming border

IRWIN, Idaho — A man from Layton died in an avalanche Friday near Upper Palisades Lake in Idaho, officials with the Utah Avalanche Center said.

The lake is located near the Idaho, Wyoming border.

Tommy Hawkins was survived by his wife and three children, a GoFundMe page stated.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho warned backcountry travelers and recreators that avalanche dangers are “very high” in the area:

