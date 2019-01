LAS VEGAS — During an “Enigma” residency show at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed a duet from the film the two starred in, “A Star is Born.”

The two performed “Shallow” from the Oscar-nominated movie.

In a video of the duet, Cooper and Gaga look into each other’s eyes as she plays the piano, and rests his hand on her arm.

Watch the video above for footage of the performance.