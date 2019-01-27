Family kicked off American Airlines flight after several passengers complain about body odor

MIAMI (WGHP) – A family wants answers after they were kicked off a flight when passengers complained about their body odor.

WPLG reported that Yossi Adler, his wife and their 19-month-old daughter were asked to leave shortly after boarding.

It happened Wednesday night on an International Airlines flight to Detroit at Miami International Airport.

“We stopped several people in the airport and, it’s embarrassing, but we asked them, ‘Do you think we smell? Because we just got kicked off a plane for smelling,” Jennie Adler said.

American Airlines confirmed that the family was removed from the flight because of complaints about their body odor.

The airline sent WPLG the following statement:

“Mr. Adler and his wife were removed from the flight when several passengers complained about their body odor. They have been booked into a hotel for the night and given meal vouchers. They have been rebooked on a flight Thursday.”

Adler said he’s frustrated and that their luggage never made it off the plane.

“I want them to own up to what really happened and to tell me the truth,” he said. “What was it?”