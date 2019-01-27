× Driver seriously injured after Corvette launches down 100-foot ravine in Gorge

ST. GEORGE — A 70-year-old Washington City man was seriously injured after his vehicle rolled into a deep ravine off Interstate 15 in the Virgin River Gorge Friday afternoon. The St. George News reports.

At about 5 p.m. MST, troopers and emergency personnel were dispatched to the single-vehicle rollover on northbound Interstate 15 near the Cedar Pocket Exit in Mohave County, Arizona, involving a white Chevrolet Corvette, Arizona Department of Public Safety Sgt. John Bottoms said.

Arriving emergency crews found the overturned vehicle more than 100 feet down a steep ravine. The driver was outside of the car with serious injuries.

