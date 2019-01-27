Car plummets 150 feet off highway on I-15 near Arizona, Utah border

LITTLEFIELD, Ariz. — A driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition Saturday after a car went over the side of a mountain on I-15 in Arizona between Utah and Nevada.

The Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire Department said in a Facebook post that crews were dispatched to the vehicle at around 4:21 p.m.

Fire and EMS officials found the car approximately 150 feet below the highway with one person inside the vehicle.

Crews worked to get the victim out of the vehicle and provided advanced life support. In order to get the person out of the car, crews had to use a low angle rope rescue system, the post said.

The individual was transported to a nearby trauma center for care.

“Arizona Department of Public Safety is on scene conducting an investigation to what caused the driver to leave the roadway,” the Facebook post said.

Photos of the crash can be seen below: