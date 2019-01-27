3 questions with Bob Evans: Deserae Turner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In February of 2017, then 14-year-old Deserae Turner was lured by classmates Jayzen Decker and Colter Peterson to a dry canal in Smithfield in Cache County.

The 16-year-old boys planned to kill Deserae, because they'd become annoyed by her social media posts.

She was shot in the back of the head, but survived for eight hours in that muddy ditch, when she was found by family friends.

Ten brain surgeries later, Deserae is making a comeback and coming to grips with how she feels about her attackers and what happened to her.

Bob Evans sat down with Deserae and asked her three questions:

What do you remember from the day that you were shot? Both of your assailants are serving prison time now. Do you feel like justice was done? You have your up days and your down days. When you're in a down day how do you get back up again?

The full interview with Deserae can be seen below: