2 airlifted to hospital following accident in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Two people were airlifted to the hospital Sunday night following a crash in Spanish Fork Canyon.

According to Sgt. Brady Zaugg with the Utah Highway Patrol, the accident happened on US-6 near mile marker 193.

A vehicle in the area was in distress, Zaugg said, and a tow truck was dispatched to assist in the incident.

While the driver was outside of the truck assisting the vehicle, Zaugg said a second vehicle lost control and hit a tow truck driver. The driver was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

A second individual was seriously or critically injured during the incident, Zaugg stated, and also had to be airlifted from the scene of the accident.

Additional details regarding the nature of the accident were not available at the time of this report.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.