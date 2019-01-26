× Stickers from hate group found on U of U campus, officials say

SALT LAKE CITY — Stickers from a national hate group were found on the University of Utah campus, a spokesperson for Diversity at the U said in a tweet Friday.

The stickers were reported after they were found, and promptly removed, the tweet stated.

An open discussion with student groups took place on the stickers.

In the tweet, Diversity at the U said, “while our campus is an open forum for expressing diverse views, the rhetoric used by this group does not reflect the University of Utah’s values.”

It was unknown what the stickers said, or what national hate group they appeared to be connected with.