Search and rescue crews look for snowmobiler buried by avalanche in La Sal Mountains

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah – Search and rescue crews are looking for a missing snowmobiler that was buried by an avalanche Friday.

According to a Facebook post by the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, the avalanche occurred in the La Sal Mountains.

Members of the snowmobiler’s party were not able to find him.

Crews will be continuing search efforts Saturday morning.

